GPS in every bus, women RTC drivers in AP soon

Vijayawada: Marking the 79th Independence Day, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Friday launched the 'Stree Shakti' scheme, under which domiciled girls, women and transgender individuals can travel for free in specified categories of RTC bus services throughout the state.

The scheme, part of the government's 'Super Six' promises, was inaugurated by Naidu, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Education Minister Nara Lokesh, and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president D. Purandeswari. The Chief Minister stated that the initiative is aimed at empowering women economically and enhancing their dignity.

To enliven the occasion, the leaders travelled by bus from Undavalli to Vijayawada Pandit Nehru Bus Stand, handing out "zero-fare" tickets to women passengers. Along the way, they were greeted by cheering crowds.

The leaders interacted with women on the bus, asking them how the free travel would benefit them.

Addressing a public gathering at the bus stand, Chief Minister Naidu expressed his happiness at fulfilling a promise made to the women of the state. "I am very happy today. We have fulfilled our promise to our daughters," he said. "In the past, we had a reservation policy for women on RTC buses. Now, we are providing free bus travel. From now on, every woman can travel for free anywhere in the state. After traveling in the bus with my friend and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and talking to the women, I feel a great sense of satisfaction that we have done something good for them." The Chief Minister described the free bus travel as a "gift from a brother" to the state's 2.62 crore women. "Out of the 11,449 buses operated by APSRTC, women can travel for free in 8,458 buses, which is 74 per cent of the fleet."

The Chief Minister emphasised that the scheme provides economic security for women, especially for those who travel for work. Naidu said that the 129 depots, 423 bus stations, and four zonal workshops across the state are being reinforced. He announced that GPS will be installed in every bus to enhance women's safety. "Women would also be appointed as RTC drivers soon.”