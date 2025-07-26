Graduates told not to forget teachers

Eluru: Registrar of Adikavi Nannaya University Prof KV Swamy urged the graduating students not to forget the educators who imparted knowledge and values to them.

He was speaking as chief guest at the 36th graduation ceremony of St Theresa’s College for Women held with great enthusiasm here on Friday.

Professor Swamy emphasised the crucial role of teachers, stating they rank second only to parents in our culture. He encouraged students to become job creators through innovation and entrepreneurship instead of relying on external support. He urged them to share their challenges with friends and family and quoted former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: “Do not rest after your first success; continue working hard to achieve greater heights.” College Principal Dr Sister Mercy congratulated the graduates, hoping they would achieve prominent positions in life based on the values and knowledge gained during their studies. She noted that many final-year students had already secured placements in reputable companies and highlighted the involvement of NCC cadets in various programs. On this occasion, Professor Swamy awarded gold and silver medals to students for outstanding achievements. Graduating students reflected on their college journey, expressing gratitude for the lessons learned and experiences shared with their teachers. College Correspondent Mother Ernestine Fernandes, Principal Dr Sister Mercy, Vice-Principal Dr Sister Sunila Rani, Controller of Examinations and PG Director Dr Sister Susheela, Intermediate Vice-Principal Sister Fatima Digal, and faculty members were present.