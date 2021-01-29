Gram panchayat elections: Cops intensify checking at border check posts

Kadapa: With filing of nominations begins for gram panchayat elections from Friday, the police has intensified searches at border areas to prevent the entry of new commers into the district. Police intensified vigil at check posts and thoroughly checking the vehicles passing on both national and states highways.



According to the sources, the district administration has identified 943 hyper-sensitive villages across 50 mandals in the district. According to SP KKN Anburajan, police have booked bind over cases against anti-social elements, old offenders and rowdy sheeters at several police station limits. Police also ordered locals to deposit licenced weapons at the nearby police stations till the completion of elections. In view of past experiences during ZPTC and MPTC elections, police have intensified round the clock vigil in sensitive and hyper-sensitive villages till the completion of elections, he said.

On other hand, the administration has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and fair conduct of elections in 807 panchayats and 7,900 wards. As many as 7,896 polling centres were set up for 22,78, 225 voters to exercise their franchise in free and fair manner in four phases of elections. In total, 18,600 staff were deployed for the polling, said collector Ch Harikiran.