Grand Preparations Underway for Srisailam Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams

The Srisailam temple administration has announced the cancellation of Arjitha seva during the upcoming Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, scheduled from March 19 to March 1. In a bid to accommodate the expected influx of devotees, touch darshan will be offered exclusively to Shiva initiates from March 19 to 23.

As preparations intensify, the temple - a revered Shakti Peetham and Jyotirlingam site—is bracing for the arrival of thousands of devotees. Temple officials emphasized that all necessary arrangements are being expedited to ensure a seamless experience for visitors during the festivities. Current renovations include the repair of protective fences and women's changing rooms at Pathal Ganga, alongside the establishment of special queue lines for Shiva initiate devotees.

In an effort to further enhance the experience for attendees, a team of ministers visited Srisailam to assess the arrangements for Mahashivratri. They underscored the importance of ensuring that devotees face no inconveniences and announced several provisions aimed at enriching the visit.

Notably, the government will provide free laddu prasadam to devotees over a four-day period during the celebrations. Additionally, complimentary bottled water, milk, and biscuits will be available for those waiting in line. The authorities have also arranged free mini vehicles to shuttle devotees from parking areas to hostels and inns throughout the Srisailam region.

In a significant announcement, the team of ministers confirmed that vehicles will be allowed to travel without incurring temple toll fees on the day of Mahashivratri, facilitating easier access to the temple.

With these comprehensive arrangements, the Sri Sailam temple administration is committed to ensuring that the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams proceed smoothly, providing an enriching and convenient experience for all devotees.