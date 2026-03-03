Grand preparations underway for Vontimitta fete

Tirupati/Vontimitta: Arrangements for the annual Brahmotsavams of Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple at Vontimitta should be expedited and organised on a grand scale, TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam directed officials.

The Brahmotsavams will commence with Ankurarpanam on March 26, followed by Dwajarohanam on March 27, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Sri Rama Navami.

The JEO inspected the ongoing developmental works at the temple and the Kalyana Vedika on Monday, along with other officials.

Addressing the officials, he instructed them to speed up preparations for the Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam scheduled for April 1, taking into account the experience of previous years.

He directed that elaborate arrangements be made to provide Anna Prasadam, drinking water and buttermilk to the thousands of devotees expected to attend the Kalyanam.

All departments were asked to draw up special action plans and ensure adequate facilities for devotees. To provide relief from the summer heat, engineering officials were told to apply cool paint along pedestrian pathways and erect shamianas at key locations.

The JEO also directed that the fitness and safety of procession vehicles and the temple chariot be thoroughly inspected and certified. Medical officials were asked to keep ambulances on standby, set up first-aid centres and maintain sufficient stocks of ORS packets to handle emergencies.

He further instructed officials to finalise plans for cultural and musical programmes at the earliest. APSRTC authorities were advised to ensure smooth transport and parking arrangements for devotees.

All departments were asked to remain fully prepared and coordinate with the district administration and line departments in Kadapa district.

SE Manohar, deputy EO Siva Prasad, SMO Dr Kusuma, VGO Giridhar, DE (electrical) Ravi Shankar Reddy and officials from various departments were present during the inspection and review meeting.