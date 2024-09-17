  • Menu
Grand welcome for new Vande Bharat at Vizianagaram

MP K Appala Naidu and Collector B R Ambedkar welcoming new Vande Bharat Express between Visakhapatnam and Durg at Vizianagaram railway station on Monday

A new Vande Bharat Express train between Visakhapatnam and Durg was flagged of on Monday in Vizianagaram and Patvathipuram stations in a grand manner.

MP of Vizianagaram K Appalanaidu has flagged off the train at Vizianagaram station in which Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu has travelled from Visakhapatnam and alighted here.

Later, Appala Naidu said that Vande Bharat will travel between Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Durg of Chhattisgarh through Odisha. Collector B R Ambedkar said that the train will help the public to reach their destinations in less time with more comfort and the public will be benefitted in several ways.

B Vijay Chandra, MLA has taken part in a similar programme at Parvathipuram station.

