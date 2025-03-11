Granite industry losing shine in Tadipatri

Anantapur: The granite and black slab polishing industry in Anantapur district, a major employer providing jobs to around 25,000 people, is facing severe crisis. Over 60 per cent of polishing units in the region, primarily concentrated around Tadipatri town, have shut down due to rising operational costs and declining demand.

The industry, which once thrived with approximately 650 granite polishing units and 1,900 black slab polishing units, is struggling under the weight of increased royalty fees imposed by the State government and higher power bills compared to neighbouring Telangana, where industry-friendly policies have attracted business.

Bethamcherla, once a hub for polished and coloured stones, now sees its products piled up unsold as demand shifts toward granites, marbles, and tiles. The area, known for exporting polished slabs nationwide, has nearly come to a standstill.

Industrial units are unable to pay power bills, and while some permanent workers remain employed, many daily wage labourers have been laid off. Managements are struggling to pay even half of their employees’ salaries, leading to mounting debts.

Earlier, slab polishing units were concentrated in Bethamcherla, Tadipatri, Banaganapalle, Kolimigundla, and Owk mandals, operating around the clock to meet demand.

However, the rise of alternative materials and the introduction of GST have further crippled the industry. Approximately 30-40 per cent of units have closed, including 85 in Bethamcherla, 35 in Banaganapalle, 60 in Kolimigundla, 60 in Owk, and 260 in Tadipatri.

With units shutting down, workers are turning to farm labour to survive. Unit organisers cite rising transportation and power costs as key challenges.

G Ujwal, a unit organiser from Tadapatri, noted that transporting stones now costs Rs 14 per square foot, up from Rs 8, while A Naga Prathap Reddy lamented the loss of contracts from states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The industry, once a lifeline for migrant families, now faces an uncertain future.