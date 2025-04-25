Granite industry seeks govt support

Parchur: MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao led a delegation of Granite Owners Welfare Association representatives to meet with Mines Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday, submitting a memorandum seeking urgent support for the struggling granite industry in the erstwhile Prakasam district.

During the meeting at the minister’s camp office, the industry leaders emphasised that while the granite sector stands as a crown jewel of the state’s industrial landscape, it is currently facing severe financial distress.

They submitted a memorandum to the minister highlighting several critical issues. The association representatives said that colour granite producers in the erstwhile Prakasam district are charged Rs 27,000 per 22 cubic meters, equivalent to Galaxy granite rates, while the same material is taxed at only Rs 22000 elsewhere in the state. They requested standardisation of the lower rate for the Bapatla districtproducers to ensure fair competition.

They said that a 6-inch length and 3-inch width allowance is traditionally given when measuring granite slabs. However, mining and GST departments are now including these allowances when calculating penalties during transportation, resulting in substantial financial penalties of approximately 140-150 feet per ton. They explained that current regulations allow granite blocks to be transported only until the end of the month in which royalty is paid. They said that weather conditions and truck shortages often prevent timely transportation, resulting in wasted royalty payments. They proposed extending the period to three months to address these practical challenges.

They informed the minister that the production capacity has increased from 350 square feet per cubic meter to approximately 450 square feet with the introduction of new multi-cutters over the past decade.

They requested permission to transport raw stones without limitations on these additional square feet through AMR or alternative systems. Finally, they sought greater permit flexibility, asking for permission to utilise rocks of all sizes without restrictions in the slab system, and for additional permits at slab system prices after using allocated permits. They argued this approach would generate additional revenue for the government while simultaneously fostering industry growth.