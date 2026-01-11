Anirudh catches up with Ajith Kumar on race circuit in Abu Dhabi; video goes viral

A video clip showing one of India's top music directors Anirudh meeting actor Ajith Kumar on the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi has now gone viral on social media.

For the unaware, Ajith Kumar and his team participated in the 24H Series Middle East Trophy that took place a the Marina Race Circuit in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

In the video clip, Anirudh, dressed in a black shirt and sporting sun glasses, is seen sharing some light hearted moments with actor Ajith, before beginning to focus on the track. The video also shows Anirudh whispering information to Ajith, who is seen nodding his head.

The actor has also come in for praise for making proper arrangements in Abu Dhabi to ensure fans who wanted to click pictures with him did so without facing any hassles. Fans stood in a line in a neat, orderly fashion and got their pictures clicked with the actor. Sources close to the star say that the pictures thus clicked were delivered to fans through QR codes mapped on to their phone numbers.

Meanwhile, actor Ajith Kumar's efforts on the race track are to be made into a docu-film, which sources say will be released in theatres on May 1 next year on the occasion of his birthday.

Sources close to the actor had confirmed to IANS that ace Tamil film director A L Vijay is directing this docu-film, which will be around 90 minutes long and will seek to inspire scores of youngsters to pursue their dreams.

"Scores of youngsters have dreams that remain unfulfilled. Life makes their dreams drift away from them.This will be an attempt to inspire them to pursue their dreams," a source close to the star had said.

The move, sources say, will also be an attempt to popularise motorsport, which many still consider a rich man's sport in the country.

The source also disclosed that director Vijay had filmed not just the gripping races in Malaysia but had also captured crucial and engaging moments including strategy meetings, discussions with teams, practise sessions and Ajith's preparation on the whole. The source had also informed that director Vijay would also be filming the races in Abu Dhabi and Dubai to be included in the docu-film.