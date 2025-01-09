Green Hydrogen Hub set to create 57K jobs

Visakhapatnam : The Green Hydrogen Hub, a joint green energy ecosystem initiative between the NTPC Green Energy Limited and New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP), is poised to become a significant milestone in India's green energy landscape. According to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it would come in about 1,200 acres of land near Gangavaram Seaport. The hub will focus on producing green chemicals, including green ammonia, green methanol and urea.

The development plan also includes the creation of 25 industrial manufacturing units in a 300-acre area, as well as the establishment of utilities, amenities, and logistics infrastructure in over 300 acres. With an investment of approximately Rs 1.85 lakh crore, the Green Hydrogen Hub is expected to create around 57,000 jobs before 2032, boosting local and national economies. The infrastructure development, scheduled to be carried out in phases will include roads, industrial hubs, power and water facilities, desalination plants, port infrastructure, and chemical storage.

"Renewable energy, including solar, wind, and pumped storage, will be the cornerstone of future power generation. These efforts will not only meet growing energy demands but also reduce pollution and mitigate temperature rise.

Similarly, Modi virtually laid the foundation for a Rs 1,877 crore bulk drug park in Nakkapalli. Entailing an investment of Rs 11,542 crore, the bulk drug park coming up on 2,002 acres of land is expected to create employment for 54,000 people. Further, Modi laid the foundation for railway doubling works between Guntur and Bibinagar and Gooty and Pendekallu.