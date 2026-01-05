GRT Jewellers launches ‘Swarna Sankranthi’ offers

Vijayawada: GRT Jewellers, the over six decades business, is launching its signature festive campaign in the New Year. Inspired by the harvest festival celebrated across the region, the campaign in Andhra Pradesh is titled as ‘Swarna Sankranthi’.

The campaign is giving attractive festive offers. Like 20% off on wastage (VA) on gold jewellery, up to 25% off on diamond and uncut diamond value (excluding solitaires), 25% off on wastage (VA) on silver articles, and 10% off on MRP on silver jewellery. For Platinum jewellery, glat 30% off on making charges (VA).

Speaking on the campaign, Anand Ananthapadmanaban, Managing Director of GRT Jewellers, said, “Sankranthi and Pongal holds a special place in our cultural calendar, symbolising prosperity, renewal, and positivity. With our ‘SwarnaSankranthi’ (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka) campaign, we aim to make the season even more special by combining meaningful offers with jewellery that reflects both tradition and modern elegance.”

GRT Jewellers, established in 1964, now runs 66 showrooms; 65 across South India and one in Singapore.