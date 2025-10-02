GST cuts on farm equipment bring relief to farmers: Chittoor MP

Chittoor: Chittoor MP Daggumalla Prasada Rao said that the steep reductions in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on agricultural goods and equipment were aimed to support the farming community.

Speaking at the ‘Super GST Super Savings’ awareness programme organised on Wednesday in Chittoor, the MP noted that the reforms would give farmers greater financial relief. The event was also attended by District Collector Sumit Kumar, Joint Collector G Vidyadhari, along with other officials and public representatives. They inspected tractors and various agricultural implements showcased at the programme.

Prasad Rao said that as part of a nationwide campaign running from Dasara to Deepavali, efforts are being made to create awareness among consumers about the benefits of GST reductions. “The Central government has restructured the tax slabs by merging the existing slabs into a single 5 percent slab for agricultural and allied sector equipment. This marks the launch of GST 2.0 reforms,” he stated.

He further explained that while the move could initially appear to reduce revenues for both the Centre and the States, the government expects higher purchasing power among citizens to drive production, industrial growth, and employment. “Farmers will now have access to more affordable machinery, drones, aquaculture equipment, and bio-pesticides, which will in turn increase their income,” he added.

Puthalapattu MLA K Murali Mohan lauded the government for extending similar tax concessions to the medical, education, and health insurance sectors, with some items even placed under the zero percent GST slab. Chittoor MLA G Jagan Mohan observed that the reduction of GST slabs from four to two would especially benefit middle-class families.

On the occasion, agricultural tools and equipment were distributed to beneficiary farmers under the supervision of the AP Micro Irrigation Project (APMIP). Chittoor Mayor Amuda, CHUDA Chairperson K Hemalatha, Joint Director of Agriculture Murali Krishna, Joint Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Raghunath Reddy, and other officials were present.