Gudivada bus station to be named after CM: Minister Perni Nani

Gudivada: We have seen that Mayawati built his own statues at Ambedkar Park in Lucknow during his stint as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and a cricket stadium in Gujarat renamed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Now, hundreds of kilometres from Gujarat, at Gudivada in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, plans are being made to rename the bus station after Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Laying foundation stone for modernisation and renovation of the APSRTC bus station along with Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Nani here on Friday, Transport Minister Perni Nani said that the government would issue an order soon renaming the Gudivada bus station in the name of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The Transport Minister complimented Kodali Nani for prevailing over Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to bring necessary funds for the modernisation of the bus station.

Minister Perni Nani recalled that the Chief Minister had already fulfilled 95 per cent of the promises he made during the padayatra. He said that the RTC employees were merged in the government in spite of the additional burden of Rs 3,600 crore on the State exchequer.

Referring to the pension demand of the RTC employees, the Minister said that the Chief Minister would solve the problem in due course.

Minister Kodali Nani thanked the Chief Minister for allotting necessary funds for the modernisation of the bus station which would be completed in the next eight months.

RTC vice-chairman and managing director Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said that Gudivada has the history of 62 years and the bus station is 50 years old. Every day 102 buses run from here to various areas. The renovated bus station and the garage in a sprawling 5.5 acres would be opened within one year.

SP Ravindranath Babu, RTC Regional Manager G Nagendra Prasad, RDO G Srinu Kumar, RTC ED G Venkateswara Rao, EDA Koteswara Rao, EDE Krishna Mohan, EDO Brahmanandam, DM Rajesh, YSRCP leaders Dukkipati Sasi Bhushan, Paleti Chanti, former municipal vice-chairman Adapa Babji, RTC officials, and employees were present.