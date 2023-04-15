Gudivada: Naidu flays Jagan as 'most corrupt & inefficient' CM

Gudivada: Former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrabbau Naidu on Friday asked the pastors whether they have ever seen such highly corrupt, most inefficient Chief Minister like Jagan Mohan Reddy against whom several cases were filed by the CBI.

Addressing the pastors at a meeting here, Naidu alleged that scared of Jagan, several Christians were surrendering their properties and organisations to him.

Naidu pointed out that the Christian Bhavan built by the previous TDP government has been converted into a quarantine centre by Jagan.

"As Jagan looted both the State and the people, he has become the richest Chief Minister in the country, Naidu remarked and regretted that while Jagan's wealth was growing by the day, the common man who voted him to power is suffering a lot due to poor living conditions," Naidu said.

He regretted that the Chief Minister discontinued all the welfare schemes introduced by the TDP government for Christians. Naidu called upon the Christians to extend support to the TDP in eliminating poverty from the State.

The pastors present at the meeting told Naidu, "We need you and due to certain hasty decisions we lost your support. Realising our mistake we are now approaching you to explain to you what we need. Christians should be given SC status," they said and stated that they were being tortured and persecuted in the name of religious conversions.

Responding to the pastors' plea, Naidu said that he met them to have first hand information on their problems and issues. The TDP always discusses the issues with different sections of people and takes their suggestions and advises. The party will certainly take into consideration the suggestions given by pastors, he said.

Stating that the main aim of the meeting was to inform what the TDP has already done for the Christians and what the party will do in future, Naidu said that it is the TDP that released funds for the repair of churches.

He stressed the need to work together to remove the economic imbalances and called upon the Telugus across the globe who were heading various organisations to come forward for elimination of poverty in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu was of the opinion that the State suffered most due to Jagan rather than bifurcation.

Paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, the TDP chief made it clear that no leader can deny the fundamental rights of the citizen accorded by the provisions of the Constitution. He called upon the pastors to draw inspiration from the ideals followed by Dr Ambedkar.-