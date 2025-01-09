Gudivada PD appointed as chief referee of First Kho Kho World Cup

VIJAYAWADA : Madaka Prasad, a distinguished Physical Director from Gudivada of Krishna district has been appointed chief referee for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup to be held at Indira Gandhi International Stadium at New Delhi from January 13 to 19.

This appointment was announced through a circular issued by the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) president Sudhanshu Mittal and general secretary MS Tyagi.

Prasad is currently working at Sri Potti Sreeramulu Municipal High School in Gudivada. Madaka Prasad’s selection as the chief referee is a matter of pride for the Telugu States and the nation.

With a history of serving as chief referee in multiple national games, he has also officiated in the Asian Kho Kho Championship and the South Asian Kho Kho Championship. Prasad is currently serving as an executive member of the Kho Kho Federation of India (KKFI) and has an enduring legacy in the sport as a player, referee and mentor. The first ever Kho Kho World Cup is being organised under the guidance of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

Madaka Prasad was congratulated on his appointment as the chief referee for the World cup. Expressing his gratitude, Prasad said that it was a great honour to participate in the Kho Kho World Cup.