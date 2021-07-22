Top
Gudivada: RTC Regional Board Chairperson meets Minister Kodali Nani

Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani with Tatineni Padmavati in Gudivada on Wednesday

Highlights

Gudivada: Tatineni Padmavathi, who was nominated as chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation Regional Board recently, met Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani here on Wednesday and thanked him and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Minister Nani said the Chief Minister did social justice by giving preference to the backward classes, SC, ST and minorities in filling the nominated posts.

