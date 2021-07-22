Gudivada: RTC Regional Board Chairperson meets Minister Kodali Nani
Highlights
Tatineni Padmavathi, who was nominated as chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation Regional Board recently, met Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani here on Wednesday and thanked him and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Gudivada: Tatineni Padmavathi, who was nominated as chairperson of the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation Regional Board recently, met Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Nani here on Wednesday and thanked him and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Minister Nani said the Chief Minister did social justice by giving preference to the backward classes, SC, ST and minorities in filling the nominated posts.
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story