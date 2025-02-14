Live
Gudur: Farmers petition Tahsildar for justice
Gudur (Kurnool district): A few affected farmers on Thursday submitted a petition to Gudur mandal Tahsildar K Ramanjaneya, seeking protection from the high-handed actions of a private company.
A farmer B Bujjanna, resident of Gudur town, along with other affected farmers, complained that Green Energy Private Limited was attempting to install electric poles in their agricultural lands in survey numbers 171/2, 172/2A1, and 193/2C1, covering 4.21 cents of farmland, without giving prior notice or information.
Similarly, Kuruv Shekhar, Kuruv Gopal, and other farmers alleged that the company was encroaching on their lands without consent. The farmers expressed their anguish, stating that officials from other departments were supporting the private company’s actions. They urged Tahsildar to prevent installation of electric poles in their agricultural lands and to provide them protection and justice.
In response, Tahsildar Ramajaneya assured the farmers that mandal surveyor and VRO will conduct land survey to assess the situation and ensure justice. He emphasised that no private company would be permitted to install electric poles on farmers’ lands without proper authorisation. He also assured them that he will personally investigate the issue and take appropriate action.