Gudur records highest polling; Adoni sees lowest turnout at 1 pm

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In Short
Gudur Nagar Panchayat leads Kurnool district urban local body polling with 59% voter turnout by 1 PM, followed by Yemmiganur at 42.93%, Kurnool at 33.18% and Adoni at 28.60%.
Kurnool: Polling in the urban local body elections across Kurnool district continued on a brisk note on Sunday, with Gudur Nagar Panchayat recording the highest voter turnout of 59 per cent by 1 pm.
Yemmiganur Municipality registered 42.93 per cent polling, while Kurnool Municipal Corporation recorded 33.18 per cent turnout during the same period.
Adoni Municipality witnessed the lowest polling percentage, with only 28.60 per cent of voters exercising their franchise by 1 pm.
Gudur topped the polling chart, followed by Yemmiganur, Kurnool and Adoni. Polling continued across all four urban local bodies, with voters turning up to exercise their democratic right.
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