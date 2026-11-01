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Gudur records highest polling; Adoni sees lowest turnout at 1 pm

In Short

Gudur Nagar Panchayat leads Kurnool district urban local body polling with 59% voter turnout by 1 PM, followed by Yemmiganur at 42.93%, Kurnool at 33.18% and Adoni at 28.60%.

Gudur records highest polling; Adoni sees lowest turnout at 1 pm
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Kurnool: Polling in the urban local body elections across Kurnool district continued on a brisk note on Sunday, with Gudur Nagar Panchayat recording the highest voter turnout of 59 per cent by 1 pm.

Yemmiganur Municipality registered 42.93 per cent polling, while Kurnool Municipal Corporation recorded 33.18 per cent turnout during the same period.

Adoni Municipality witnessed the lowest polling percentage, with only 28.60 per cent of voters exercising their franchise by 1 pm.

Gudur topped the polling chart, followed by Yemmiganur, Kurnool and Adoni. Polling continued across all four urban local bodies, with voters turning up to exercise their democratic right.



V Narendra Kumar
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

V Narendra Kumar

V Narendra Kumar[email protected]

Narendra Kumar Varikuntla is a seasoned journalist with 15 years of experience in reporting and news coverage. He holds a Master's degree in English Literature. He is Staff Correspondent for The Hans India based in Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh Before embarking on his career in journalism, he worked with Tata Robins Fraser (TRF) as a Confidential Assistant at the Rourkela Steel Plant, where he served for 10 years. His tenure at TRF enabled him to develop strong administrative, communication, and organisational skills, which have significantly contributed to his success in journalism. He began his journalistic career with Deccan Chronicle, where he gained valuable experience in reporting and news gathering. Since 2015, he has been serving as a Staff Correspondent with The Hans India, covering the erstwhile Kurnool district, including Kurnool and Nandyal. During his journalism career, Narendra Kumar has extensively reported on governance, politics, public affairs, social issues, agriculture, and developmental activities. He is known for his commitment to accurate, balanced, and responsible journalism, maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. In addition to his journalistic profession, he is actively engaged in agriculture and personally cultivates 10 acres of farmland. His close association with farming provides him with firsthand insight into rural life and farmers' issues, enriching his reporting on agriculture and rural development.

Tags

Kurnool municipal elections 2026Gudur polling percentageYemmiganur voter turnoutKurnool Corporation pollingAdoni election turnout
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