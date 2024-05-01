Guduri confident of YSRCP retaining power in state

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP candidate of Rajahmundry Parliament Constituency Dr Guduri Srinivas attended as chief guest at the YSRCP workers’ meeting held in Rajanagaram on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it is certain that the YSRCP government will be formed again in the state with undisputed superiority.

He said that Jakkampudi Raja led the constituency on the path of development and Jakkampudi’s family will come forward and help the poor people.

Guduri alleged that when the TDP was in power, no leader cared about the sufferings and hardships of the people. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy, a leader who knows the heart of the people has inspired every leader to serve the people in the last five years.

People are urged to elect Jakkampudi Raja as Rajanagaram MLA and himself as Rajahmundry MP. He assured people that Rajahmundry will be developed as a medical hub and will work for the all-round development of the Rajahmundry constituency.