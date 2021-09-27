Gulab cyclone crosses the coast, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram to receive heavy rains for two days

The Srikakulam District Collector Shrikesh Lathakar said the cyclone Gulab had crossed the coast near Kalingapatnam in the Srikakulam district. It is said that in another 5 hours, the storm will turn into a severe depression and will weaken. The effect of it is seen in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts. In north coastal Andhra, strong winds of 80-90 kmph are expected along the coast.



The weather department has predicted very heavy rains in the Srikakulam district today and tomorrow, while Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts will receive heavy rains and moderate to heavy rains are also expected in the coastal districts. Authorities have issued warnings to fishermen not to go hunting as the sea is in turmoil. The power supply was disrupted as trees fell and power poles fell due to strong winds. The power supply in Srikakulam was completely cut off.



The Collector directed the officers of all the departments to take immediate remedial action. He said supportive measures were taken and rehabilitation centres have been set up at 30 places in the Srikakulam district. Meanwhile, as many as 1500 people were evacuated to safer areas and people were advised to be vigilant. It is suggested to report the problem to the control room by dialing 08942240557.