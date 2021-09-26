Gulab Cyclone: South Central Railway cancels few trains from Odisha for two days

The South Central Railway has cancelled several trains amid the Gulab cyclone in the Bay of Bengal. Announcing the cancellation of trains plying from Odisha today and tomorrow, the SCR officials released a statement that some trains have been partially cancelled and others have been diverted.



Among the cancelled trains, Bhubaneswar-Secunderabad, Bhubaneswar-Tirupati, Puri-Chennai Central, Sambalpur-HS Nanded, Raigad-Guntur, Bhubaneswar-KSR Bangalore City, Bhubaneswar-Yeshwantpur Express trains were cancelled. The South Central Railway said in its Twitter handle to this effect.

On the other hand, Cyclone Gulab, which formed in the Bay of Bengal, is moving towards the coast. It is located 140 km from Gopalpur in Odisha and 190 km from Kalingapatnam in AP. The weather conditions in the Srikakulam district are changing due to the impact of the cyclone. It will be cloudy across the district with light rain in many places. The cyclone is expected to cross the coast between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur tonight with winds of 75-90 kmph speed.

Srikakulam District Collector Srikesh Lathakar alerted the field level authorities in the wake of the storm warnings. Prepared national disaster management teams which reached Gara and Kavithi coastal areas as the cyclone was crossing the coast within the district.







