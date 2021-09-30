Guntakal Railway Division adjudged accident-free zone

Guntakal (Anantapur): Guntakal Railway Division has been adjudged as an accident-free division registering zero accidents for more than 4 years, due to a series of measures including excellent track maintenance, strengthening of railway lines and effective railway electrification.

There are more than 2,000 kms of railway lines and 162 railway stations in the division. About 310 trains pass through the division stations and 160 goods trains traverse through the divisional railway route.

About 70 lakh passengers travel every day in the division. The division is earning an annual revenue of Rs 124 crore. The authorities as part of smooth operation of trains are applying grease on the tracks for smooth running of trains and for preventing rusting of tracks at a cost of more than Rs 1.20 crore.

During the pandemic, lockdown period was used for initiating steps for track and trains maintenance. Measures had been taken to ensure that the trains run hassle-free at a speed of 130 km between Guntakal-Wadi and Guntakal- Renugunta by strengthening the tracks.

Every week DRM is reviewing with concerned staff on trains and passenger safety. Railway team headed by DRM Venkataramana Reddy and other Railway personnel had been going for track and railway stations inspection.

DRM Reddy told The Hans India that all safety precautions and train safety measures are being taken and effective steps for the hassle-free operation of passenger and goods trains. He expressed happiness at the division recording zero accidents for 4 consecutive years.

The DRM also initiated several development works including building of Railway control room at a cost of Rs 14 crore to ease congestion apart from other station beautification works.

A canteen building is also under progress at the DRM office vicinity at a cost of Rs 50 lakh and also a vehicle parking shed at a cost of Rs 60 lakh.