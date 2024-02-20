Guntur: 5 packaged water plants seized

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation Public Health Department officials on Monday raided five packaged water plants here which were not maintaining quality and standards. Based on the regional lab reports, GMC officials along with police officials raided and seized the mineral water plants.

They raided the mineral water plants at Srinagar, Sarada Colony, Kakamanuvarithota, IPD Colony, NGOs Colony in Guntur city. GMC Commissioner Keerthi Chekuri informed that there are several mineral water plants in Guntur city that are not maintaining standards. She said the GMC officials are collecting the details. She warned that the GMC will take stern action against the l packaged water plants which are not maintaining quality and standards. GMC officials and police teams conducted the raids in the backdrop of increase in cases of vomiting and diarrhoea in Guntur city. A woman died and over 200 persons were admitted to the GGH in Guntur city with suspected diarrhoea.

The GMC is supplying drinking water through tankers to Sarada Colony where more cases were reported.