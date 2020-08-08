Guntur: Admissions begin in municipal schools

Guntur: Municipal schools are admitting the students through WhatsApp following the decision of the government to reopen the schools from September 5 in the State.



The teachers prepared WhatsApp group for each class and sending WhatsApp message to the parents seeking their cooperation to admit the students in the municipal corporation or municipal schools. They are explaining the benefits of studying in the municipal schools and motivating them to admit their children in the municipal schools. The previous TDP government started English medium classes in municipal schools in the State. The State government is distributing Jaganna Vidya Kanuka to all the students studying in the government schools. The government has been developing infrastructure in schools under Mana Badi-Naadu-Nedu programme. Qualified and experienced teachers will teach lessons to the students in English. Free meals will be provided to students under mid-day meals scheme. The teachers are asking the parents also to motive their relatives and friends to admit their children in municipal schools. As soon as parents sent details of student, Aadhaar card and requisition letter for admission in the schools through WhatsApp, the HMs are admitting the students in the schools.

The municipal teachers have set up flexi boards to promote admissions in the schools. There are 2,015 municipal schools in the State including 320 High Schools and 167 elementary schools. The government is telecasting lessons to the students through the Saptagiri channel. The teachers are giving assignments to the students.

Sources in the government informed that middle class families are expressing willingness to admit their children in the municipal schools. The government is implementing reforms to improve quality of education.

Municipal Teachers Federation State president S Ramakrishna said that at present there were 3.25 lakh students studying in the municipal schools in the State.

"We are expecting at least another one lakh students will join in the schools. We are motivating the parents to admit their children in the municipal schools. The government is planning to distribute Jaganna Vidya Kanuka to the students through the ward secretaries to check misuse of kits from this academic year."