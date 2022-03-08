Guntur: AITUC leader demands social security, facilities to workers

Guntur: AITUC national general secretary Amarjeet Kaur said that workers are facing lot of problems during Prime Minister Narendra Modi rule and demanded the Centre to provide social security to the workers, health facility and equal pay for equal work and give respect.

She was the chief guest at the AITUC 17th State-level convention held at Sri Venkateswara Vignan Mandiram in Guntur city on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Amarjeet Kaur said that war between Russia and Ukraine led to increase of prices across the world and imposed additional financial burden on the poor and common man.

She said workers are losing employment and alleged that capitalists created the war. She criticised that Narendra Modi is implementing anti-worker, anti-farmer policies. "We have right to question, right to protest to express our concern."

She said that Narendra Modi is treating Christians, Muslims, red flags as enemies and urged to make the proposed nation-wide strike on March 28 and 29 a grand success.

AITUC State president Ravulapalli Ravindranath and former MLC PJ Chandrasekhar were among those present.