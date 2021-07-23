Guntur: All set for schools reopening from August 16

Guntur: The government is making arrangements to reopen the schools on August 16, after summer vacation. At present, schools are admitting the students from Class 1 to 10.

Sarva Siksha Abhiyan project director Vetri Selvi directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to distribute Jagananna Vidya Kanuka kits to the students studying in the government and aided schools in the State. At present government schools are conducting online classes to the students.

While, municipal schools are conducting the classes through Zoom conference, lessons are telecast through Doordarshan Saptagiri channel for the students studying in the zilla parishad schools. The private schools are conducting online classes and giving home work to students. The government school teachers will conduct the baseline tests to students to assess their standard and impart necessary training to the backward students. After that they will start the regular lessons. The State Council of Educational Research and Training

(SCERT) has to release the academic calendar for 2021-22. Due to Covid-19 second wave, the government is not conducting Malli Badiki programme to admit dropouts in the schools.

Generally, after summer holidays, schools will be reopened in June second week. Due to the second wave, schools' reopening was delayed.

The corporate schools are violating norms and selling study material by charging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5000 from students of Class 1 to 10. Some corporate schools are forcing the parents to pay fees also. Parents are saying that they cannot bear the burden. Education department officials are yet to receive the orders to reopen the schools. It may be mentioned here that the government recently released a menu for 'Jagananna Gorumudda'(Midday meals) for the students studying in the schools.