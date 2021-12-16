  • Menu
Guntur: Amarajeevi remembered on death anniversary

Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu and corporators paying tributes to Potti Sriramulu in Guntur on Wednesday
Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu urged the people to follow the footsteps of Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for creation of a separate State for Telugus

Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu urged the people to follow the footsteps of Potti Sriramulu who sacrificed his life for creation of a separate State for Telugus. He paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu at his statue at GMC Guest House the occasion of the latter's 69th death anniversary on Wednesday.

Speaking on this occasion, he recalled sacrifices made by Potti Sriramulu. He further said that the latter had followed the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi and recalled that he went to jail several times and fought for social justice. He said it is the responsibility of everyone in the State to remember his sacrifices.

Corporators Sadu Uma Maheswari, Rajesh, Nimmala Ramana, Gadela Naga Ranga Mani Ramesh and YSRCP leader Kanti Syam Ramesh were present.

