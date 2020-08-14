X
Guntur: Appeal to allot 10 percent beds to cops in Corona hospitals

AP Police Officers Association Guntur district president T Manikyala Rao submitting a memorandum to DGP
Highlights

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Police Officers Association Guntur district president T Manikyala Rao urged the Director General of Police Damodar Gautam Sawang to take steps to reserve 10 percent of beds in government and private hospitals to police personnel and include Covid-19 treatment in the police health scheme to create confidence among the police.

He submitted a memorandum to the DGP at the DPO in Guntur city on Friday. He requested the DGP to take steps to give Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to ASI Syyed Habeebullah who died due to Covid-19 in Anantapuram district.

He thanked the DGP for appreciating the services of the police personnel in rendering services to check spread of Covid-19.

Gautam Sawang responded positively and assured that he would take necessary action.

