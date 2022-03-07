Guntur: 'Arogyam Kosam Aatalu' creates health awareness

Guntur: Guntur range DIG CM Trivikram Varma urged people and people's representatives to transform Guntur city as a healthy city. He flagged off 'Arogyam Kosam Aatalu' programme with a competition in slow cycling at Guntur Municipal Corporation Stadium on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said this programme is useful to people to create awareness on health. The slow cycling, which started at NTR Municipal Corporation Stadium, reached Brahmananda Reddy Stadium.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said that the GMC is conducting the programme to take responsibility of the health care of people. He said that Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, GMC commissioner Nishath Kumar and Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez are trying to change Guntur city as healthy city.

Mayor Kavati Sivnaga Manohar Naidu said that they will implement cycling zone from NTR Stadium to Mother Theresa zone from 5am to 7am.

GMC commissioner Nishanth Kumar said that the GMC will conduct sports meet for students, employees and youth in the days to come. Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, deputy mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu, former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy and the students of various educational institutions were among those participated.