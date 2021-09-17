Guntur: Ayyanna Patrudu flays CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for burdening people with new taxes

Guntur: Former minister Ayyanna Patrudu criticised that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy imposed additional financial burden on the common and middleclass people by way of garbage collection tax.

He unveiled the statue of the late Assembly Speaker Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao on the occasion of his second death anniversary at his native place Kandlakunta village under Nakirikallu mandal of Guntur district on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the Chief Minister failed to keep up his election promises. Instead of providing better facilities to the people, the government is imposing additional financial burden on the people. He criticised the state government is doing liquor and meat business besides selling cinema tickets. Flaying Minister Kodali Nani, he said that a person who don't know about Sanna Biyyam became minister for Civil Supplies. He wondered how Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha assures that she will punish the accused in the SC/ST atrocity and rape cases under Disha Act which is yet to get the Centre's nod.

He flayed that the government has opened the Disha Police stations before Disha Act coming into force. He urged Sucharitha learn from Dr Kodela Siva Prasasd who worked as Home Minister. He recalled that how Kodela Siva Prasada Rao developed Sattenapalli Assembly constituency.

AP Mahila Commission former chairperson Nannapaneni Rajakumari said that she was fortunate because she worked with Dr Kodela Siva Prasada Rao and recalled how the latter had developed.

TDP district president GV Anjaneyulu said that the state government is harassing the Kodela's son Dr Kodela Siva Ram and added that because of his efforts Kotappakonda festival got state festival status.

Former ministers Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao, Alapati Rajendra Prasad, Nakka Anand Babu, Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy were among those present.