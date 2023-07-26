Guntur: Call for collective efforts to check human trafficking

Guntur: State anti-trafficking units and women’s protection cell CID SP KGV Sarita called for collective efforts of everyone in society to check human trafficking. She said that human trafficking has become the third largest organised crime in the world after drugs and arms. She said serious human rights violations are taking place through human trafficking and innocent lives are being sacrificed. She unveiled the campaign wall magazine at the CID office here on Tuesday. The magazine was prepared by Vimukthi and HELP organisations on the occasion of World Day against human trafficking on July 30.

Speaking on the occasion, she advised the voluntary organisations to put in their best efforts and hard work to ensure that the rescued victims of human trafficking are not discriminated against and that they do not get re-trafficked through improving their access to rehabilitation schemes.

She explained that it is necessary to prepare an effective way forward with a concrete action plan to stop human trafficking by taking into consideration of the issues and challenges as well as experiences being faced by the victims of human trafficking. Project manager of the HELP organisation V Bhaskar, VIMUKTHI state president Apoorva, leaders Lavanya, Durga, Naga Lakshmi, and others participated in the programme.