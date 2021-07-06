Guntur : CM YS Jagan goes soft on Telangana over Krishna water dispute says Kanna Lakshminarayana

Guntur : BJP State former president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Monday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of adopting a soft stance regarding Krishna river water dispute to maintain good relations with Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He alleged that due to soft stance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, farmers in the State will suffer losses due to hydel power generation at Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects in Telagana.

Addressing the media persons here on Monday, he said that Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to protect the interests of the State.As a result, the farmers would have to face irrigation water problem. He warned that BJP will take up agitation to mount pressure on the government.

Earlier, he planted saplings on the occasion of Jan Sangh founder Syam Prasad Mukherjee's 23rd death anniversary at Inner RingRoad in Guntur city under the aegis of BJP OBC Morcha president Yedukondala Gaud.

BJP leaders Deepika Reddy, Vanama Narendra, Neelampati Bhaskar, Korrapati Suresh were present.