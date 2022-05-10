Guntur: Corporate colleges flout norms, admit students in Inter

Guntur: Some of the corporate colleges are violating the norms and admitting students in the two -year intermediate course and collecting fees, without Intermediate Board releasing the admission notification for admission into intermediate course.

The managements of some of the corporate colleges are collecting the cell numbers of parents, whose children written SSC Public Examinations recently and contacting them regularly and motivating them to admit their children in their colleges. They are explaining about students' achievements in their colleges to attract parents.

While, some corporate colleges are collecting Rs 10,000 fee for admission into two-year intermediate course with JEE mains coaching and Rs 6,000 for study material. The college managements are influencing parents through PROs to get their children admitted in their college for intermediate course with mains coaching. For allowing the students in the airconditioned classrooms, the colleges are collecting Rs 52,000 per annum and for non-AC rooms, they are charging Rs 42,000.

Thinking that children will waste their time with mobile phones and TV in summer holidays, parents are also willing to join their wards in college so that they will learn basics in intermediate course. They are paying advance and admitting students in corporate junior colleges.

A parent, K Padma, said that the staff at corporate schools have taught only important topics of the lessons in SSC. 'Hence, the students didn't study all the lessons in 10th class.' Stating that if they admit their children in junior intermediate, they will learn basics, she questioned what is wrong in it.