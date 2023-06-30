Guntur: Cotton farmers felicitated for getting highest yield

Guntur: Tulasi Seeds chairman Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu felicitated cotton farmers, who achieved highest yield in the production of artificial seeds, here at a programme on Thursday.

Tulasi Seeds has organised an awareness programme on cotton crop for seed organisers and farmers of Nujiveedu region at Govardhan Gardens in Vadlamanu village of Agiripalli mandal on Thursday. Tulasi Ramachandra Prabhu was the chief guest while Managing Director Tulasi Yogish Chandra and Director Tulasi Krishna Chaitanya were attended as special guests.

Addressing the farmers, Ramachandra Prabhu said that Tulasi seeds won the trust of the farmers for the past three decades by supplying quality cotton seeds, despite facing several problems. He gave suggestions to young farmers on how to save themselves from getting losses in the context of seed production. Stating that their innovations and experiments are a continuous process, Ramachandra Prabhu assured that they will take all precautions to see that no farmer will incur loss with the seeds supplied by them.

Later, food was arranged for 400 people.