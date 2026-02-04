New baggage rules come into effect

New Delhi: The Central government has introduced the Baggage Rules, 2026, along with the New Customs Baggage (Declaration and Processing) Regulations, 2026 and a Master Circular. The new rules came into effect from midnight on February 2 and replace a decade-old baggage rules.

The key points are: Duty-free allowance for foreign tourists increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 and duty-free jewellery allowance for returning residents is 40 grams for female passengers and 20 grams for others. Jewellery, for the purpose of this rule, means articles of adornment ordinarily worn by a person, made of gold, silver, platinum or such other precious metals, whether studded or not.

Also, the government has raised the limit for passengers bringing duty-free imported goods into India from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000. Under the new rules, a resident or a tourist of Indian origin arriving in India other than by land, shall be allowed clearance free of duty articles, up to Rs 75,000, if such articles are carried on the person or in the bona fide accompanied baggage of the passenger.

A tourist of foreign origin, not being an infant, arriving in India, shall be allowed duty-free clearance of articles up to the value of Rs 25,000.