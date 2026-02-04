Former Ambassador of India to Poland Dr Deepak Vohra on Tuesday described the India-US trade deal as a significant diplomatic achievement, highlighting India's patience, strategic restraint and firm protection of key domestic sectors during negotiations and termed it the "father of all deals".

Speaking on the agreement, Dr Vohra said there were a few key takeaways from the development. He claimed that the American establishment had been strongly critical of India in recent years, but New Delhi maintained restraint.

“The first takeaway is that despite repeated criticism from the American establishment since 2023 and 2024, India has not reacted. We have been very patient and very resilient,” he said.

Explaining India's diplomatic approach, Dr Vohra referred to what he described as “duck diplomacy”. He said the concept reflects calmness on the surface while intense efforts continue behind the scenes.

“If you look at a duck on the surface, everything appears calm and quiet, but beneath the surface its feet are paddling furiously. That is how India has handled the negotiations,” he said.

Drawing a historical comparison, Dr Vohra likened US President Donald Trump's leadership style to that of Roman Emperor Caligula, quoting the Latin phrase "Oderint dum metuant (Let them hate, so long as they fear).” According to him, President Trump prioritises respect and popularity over being loved. He said India responded to this leadership style with restraint and strategic engagement.

Dr Vohra added that India has largely achieved its core objectives in the trade agreement without compromising sensitive sectors.