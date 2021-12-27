  • Menu
Guntur: Counterfeit currency printing gang arrested

Guntur Urban SP K Arif Hafeez and DSP Y Jessi Prasanti showing fake currency notes before the media at DPO in Guntur on Sunday
The Guntur urban police have arrested a seven-member gang, accused in printing and circulating counterfeit currency and seized fake currency worth Rs 45,05,500, colour printer, one scanner, four laminators, two A-4 paper boxes, 10 paper cutters, two iron scales, one green colour foil, one glass, two cars and four blade boxes from their possession.

According to Guntur urban SP K Arif Hafeez, based on the complaint lodged by Shaik Shabbir, Medikonduru police registered a case and took up investigation. On suspicion, cops have questioned accused Jetti Kishore, Panthagani Purnachandra Rao and Devella Srinivas in connection with circulation of fake currency notes. The accused were offering four fake currency notes for one original currency note.

According to information furnished by them, the police arrested accused Udaturi Venkata Narayana Reddy, Shaik Jani Basha, Jalagam Srinivasa Rao and Gunji Ankamma Raju. They seized 8,178 fake notes of Rs 500 denomination and 2,028 notes of Rs 200 denomination from their house on the outskirts of Nadikudi in Guntur district.

DSP Y Jessi Prasanti, Circle Inspector K Maruti Krishna and Sub-Inspectors N Narahari and K Arogya Raju and other staff investigated the case.

