Guntur: CPI dares ministers to go for polls on 3 capitals

Guntur: Communist Party of India (CPI) State secretary K Rama Krishna demanded that Ministers Dharmana Prasad Rao, Amarnath and Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao (Avanti Srinivas) must resign to their posts immediately and go for polls in support of the three capitals.

Addressing the media at Mallaiah Lingam Bhavan in Guntur city on Sunday, he urged MLA Karanam Dharmasri to submit his resignation in Speaker's format. He questioned why the YSRCP leaders did not speak about three capitals at the time of Assembly elections, adding that expect YSRCP, all other parties are not in favour of three capitals. He demanded the YSRCP government to stop three capitals dramas.

Rama Krishna alleged that Rajya Sabha Member Vijaya Sai Reddy looted Vizag and demanded inquiry into his properties. He criticised that the YSRCP government has stalled the development of Uttarandhra.

Referring to the BJP government at the Centre, the CPI leader blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the increasing suicides of farmers.

He urged the CPI leaders to make the party national convention to be held from October 14 to 18, a grand success.

