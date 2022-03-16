Guntur: CPM expresses concern over TIDCO houses' condition

Nidamarru (Guntur): Communist Party of India (Marxist) launched 'Amaravati Praja Bata' here on Tuesday to interact with the people of various villages in Amaravati.

CPM central committee member P Madhu, State executive member Ch Babu Rao, Guntur district secretary Rama Rao, capital city committee secretary Ravi and others participated in the Praja Bata.

The CPM leaders, after visiting the TIDCO houses at Nidamarru, expressed concern over not allotting the houses though they were completed long back.

People narrated their woes to the CPM leaders stating that the officials were asking them to remove houses on the bund of the tank and not having work in the jasmine orchards and no payment to the tenant farmers and others. The government stopped free power supply to the Dalits, they said.

CPM leaders said that the Praja Bata would continue till March 19 and Maha Dharna would be held at Tulluru on March 21.

Babu Rao said that the government should take up the development of the capital city and the assurances as per the land pooling regulations should be implemented. The government should immediately announce that the assurances would be implemented as per the direction of the high court. He said that it is shameful on the part of the government to allot Rs One lakh in the central budget as against the demand for Rs one lakh crore.