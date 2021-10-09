  • Menu
Guntur: CREDAI urges to reduce registration charges

CREDAI State Chairman S Venkatramaih and others felicitating Special Chief Secretary to Government Rajat Bhargava at Secretariat on Friday
CREDAI State Chairman S Venkatramaih and others felicitating Special Chief Secretary to Government Rajat Bhargava at Secretariat on Friday

Highlights

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has demanded the government to reduce the registration charges to 2.5 per cent in the State considering the Covid pandemic in consideration

Guntur: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI) has demanded the government to reduce the registration charges to 2.5 per cent in the State considering the Covid pandemic in consideration.

CREDAI State chairman S Venkatramaih, advisory chairman Alla Siva Reddy, president B Raja Srinivas, public relations convenor RV Swamy on Friday met Special Chief Secretary to Government Rajat Bhargava at Secretariat and requested to reduce registration charges to 2.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent taking Covid-19 situation into consideration.

They said, if this proposal will translate into action, it will reduce registration charges burden on the house buyers and turnover will increase. They further said that GST will increase and the government will get more revenue. They requested him to implement mutation system.

Rajat Bhargav assured that he will look into the matter.

