Guntur: Damocles sword hanging on private schools

Guntur: The government will cancel the recognition of the aided schools and unaided schools with less than 20 enrollments or zero enrollment.

The government instructed the regional joint directors of Education, and district education officers to update the child information as per the schedule. Director of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabadrudu said that the admissions for the academic year 2021-22 have already been completed and child info was updated. Based on the data, the government got information that some of the aided and private schools have less than 20 students in each school.

The government opines that any aided or private school with less than 20 students is not viable. As per procedure, the government will withdraw the recognition.

The School Education department will give one month notice to the aided schools with less than 20 students. If the reply given by the school management is not satisfactory, the government will withdraw the recognition of the school from the next academic year. The director of School Education instructed the RJD and the DEOs of all the districts to issue show cause notices to all the aided and unaided schools conducting classes from 1 to 5 with less than 20 students questioning why recognition should not be withdrawn to the schools.

He instructed the officials that an action taken report should be submitted before December 31. The students of the derecognised schools will be admitted in the nearest schools for their convenience.

Meanwhile, the officials of the School Education department have already started the process to identify the aided and private schools with less than 20 students during this academic year.