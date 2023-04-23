Guntur: Devotion, brotherhood mark Eid-ul-Fitr

Guntur : Muslims celebrated Ramzan with enthusiasm across Guntur, Palnadu and Bapatla districts on Sunday.

Thousands of Muslims wore new clothes and offered prayers at Eidgahs at Nagarampalem, Andhra Muslim College and Urdu High School here.

Guntur west MLA Maddali Giridhara Rao, MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam and former mayor Kanna Naga Raju joined Muslim brethren in offering prayers at Nagarampalem Edgah.

Later, the Muslims extended Ramzan greetings to their relatives and friends. MLA Mustafa participated in the prayers at his office in Guntur city.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu, MLA Mustafa, MLC Lella Appi Reddy, advisor to the government and former MLA Namburu Subhani, YSRCP State joint secretary Gulam Rasool, party leader Sk Shaukat and Anjuman Committee member SK Saleem participated in the prayers at Urdu High School in Guntur. Later, they conveyed Ramzan greetings to their relatives and friends.