Guntur East MLA visits Ward No 9

Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed along with Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu visited various colonies in Ward-9 on Saturday and interacted with the local people. As part of the ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ a campaign, MLA Naseer Ahmed visited various colonies in Ward No 9.

Local residents warmly welcomed the two MLAs and other TDP functionaries and expressed their gratitude for the allocation of for development of the colonies. The MLA Naseer said in one year new roads were laid at a cost of Rs 5 crore and been trying to implement the welfare schemes.

He said efforts are on to ensure that the beneficiaries get welfare scheme. The MLAs personally enquired with residents whether government welfare schemes were reaching all eligible beneficiaries.

The two MLAs criticised the previous government had neglected development and failed to provide basic amenities, causing hardship to the public in East segment. They said the coalition government under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is moving ahead with a clear vision and that all colonies are now progressing rapidly as a result.