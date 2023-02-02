Guntur: Excise duty on gold, silver opposed

Guntur: Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur unit president Atukuri Anjaneyulu opposed the imposition of excise duty on gold and silver ornaments. He said that this will further increase the prices of gold and silver. It is difficult for common man to purchase 'tali bottu' for marriage, he added.

Reacting on the Union Budget for the financial year of 2023-24, Anjaneyulu criticised that the Centre had failed to allot funds for Polavaram Project and State capital Amaravati. He said increase in IT slabs is a good indication and proposal to spend capital is not good. 'More priority for agriculture and education will be useful.' The Centre has failed to bring petrol and diesel prices under GST purview and the budget is more useful to the agriculture sector and farmers, he criticised.