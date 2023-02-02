  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Guntur: Excise duty on gold, silver opposed

Excise duty on gold, silver opposed
x

Excise duty on gold, silver opposed

Highlights

Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur unit president Atukuri Anjaneyulu opposed the imposition of excise duty on gold and silver ornaments

Guntur: Indian Chamber of Commerce, Guntur unit president Atukuri Anjaneyulu opposed the imposition of excise duty on gold and silver ornaments. He said that this will further increase the prices of gold and silver. It is difficult for common man to purchase 'tali bottu' for marriage, he added.

Reacting on the Union Budget for the financial year of 2023-24, Anjaneyulu criticised that the Centre had failed to allot funds for Polavaram Project and State capital Amaravati. He said increase in IT slabs is a good indication and proposal to spend capital is not good. 'More priority for agriculture and education will be useful.' The Centre has failed to bring petrol and diesel prices under GST purview and the budget is more useful to the agriculture sector and farmers, he criticised.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X