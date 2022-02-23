Guntur: Exercise to upgrade schools begins

Guntur: Director of School Education S Suresh Kumar released the criteria to upgrade existing ZP High Schools or Government High Schools to Senior Secondary Schools in the State. He issued orders to this effect here on Tuesday.

He instructed the officials to identify high schools to be proposed to upgrade as senior second schools, which should have high strength of students in the mandal. The high school to be proposed to upgrade as senior secondary school should have number of classrooms and the school should have not less than two acres of land and space for the construction of additional classrooms, if necessary.

The school to be proposed to upgrade senior secondary school must have toilets and compound walls and playground facility.

He directed the officials to identify government high schools or ZPHS in the mandal suitable for upgrade to Senior Secondary School where there is no government junior college, aided junior college, AP Model School or one high school for girl students. Suresh Kumar instructed the officials to furnish the information by February 28.

It may be mentioned that the education department officials so far identified 159 mandals, where there is no government or aided junior colleges. The poor girls in these mandals have no access to junior colleges.

Taking this into consideration, the government proposed to upgrade the government high schools or ZPHS, which have facilities to upgrade as Senior Secondary Schools for co-education.