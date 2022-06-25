Guntur : Expedite construction of houses, Collector tells officials

Guntur : District Collector M Venugopala Reddy directed the officials concerned to speed up the construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Scheme and complete them within the stipulated time.

He along with Joint Collector G Rajakumari held Tenali division level review meeting at Rama Krishna Kavi Kalakshetram here on Friday and reviewed the progress of the construction of houses under Jagananna Housing Scheme, OTS, Jagananna Pala Velluva, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, MNREGS, Amrut Sarovar, sanitation, Jala Jeevan Mission schemes.

The Collector directed tahsildars to keep the details of the beneficiaries of welfare schemes and register every beneficiary name through online system. The officials were directed to distribute house sites to all the eligible and warned that action will be taken if any eligible will complain about not getting plot. He directed them to create awareness on facilities to be provided by the government for the construction of the houses and motivate them to avail the facilities.

District revenue officer K Chandrasekhara Rao, Housing Project Director Sainath Kumar, officials of various government departments were present.