Guntur : Farmers jubilant as red chilli prices soar

Guntur : Prices of red chilli has gone up by 10 to 15 per cent per quintal due to increase in demand during this season. Almost all the varieties of red chillies are selling at Rs 12,000 to 16,000 per quintal in the Asia's biggest Guntur Mirchi Yard. Same prices are expected to continue in the market.

If the traders will get orders for chilli exports from China as was the case earlier, demand for quality red chilli will increase further.

At present, Teja variety of quality red chillies are selling from Rs14,800 per quintal which were sold at Rs12,000 per quintal during the same period last year.

The price of Badigi variety of red chilli jumped to Rs18,000 per quintal from Rs15,000 per quintal last year. DD variety of red chilli price jumped to Rs14,800 per quintal from Rs12,500 per quintal last year. 4884 variety of red chilli is selling at Rs13,300 per quintal which was sold at Rs11,000 during the last season. None of the variety of red chilli is available at Rs12,000.

Due to unexpected and sudden rains during September and October, chilli crop was damaged in the State. Farmers uprooted the damaged chilli gardens in 10 per cent of the area. Cyclones also damaged the chilli gardens. As a result, the demand for quality red chilli increased.

P Sambasiva Rao, a farmer in Amaravati said, "Due to heavy rains in September and October, I got 25 per cent less yield of inferior quality. The traders are offering better price for quality chillies. If the same price continues, the farmers will be benefited."

A chilli trader Potturi Sudhakar said, "Comparing to last year, almost all variety of the red chilli prices have gone up to 15 per cent due to increase of demand of red chillies.

If the traders get export orders from China,demand for quality red chillies will increase further. Chilli price hike benefited the farmers."