Guntur: Farmers upbeat over increased demand for turmeric

Guntur: Turmeric price is expected to touch Rs 8,000 per quintal very soon from the present Rs 7,100 per quintal due to increase of its demand in the market. The demand can be attributed to crop damage due to heavy rains and cyclones this year.



Turmeric crop was damaged in Maharashtra, Nizamabad in Telangana and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh due to rains and cyclones. This led to increase for the demand for quality yield in the market, which raised the price of the turmeric from Rs 6,500 per quintal to Rs 7,100.

Farmers in Tenali region of Guntur district are expecting good turmeric yield during this season. At present 3 lakh quintals are available with the farmers.

Normally, farmers will get 25 to 30 quintals yield per acre.

If the traders offer price of more than Rs 8,000 per quintal, the farmers will get back their investment.

For the past three years, traders were offering lower price for turmeric due to lack of demand. The farmers, who incurred losses during this period due to low price, are hoping to get good price this year, so that they could clear their dues to some extent.

Turmeric farmer from Eemani village in Guntur district Ch Bhadraiah said that he had cultivated turmeric in two acres and expecting 25 to 28 quintals per acre. The traders may offer better price for quality yield, he hoped.

A turmeric trader T Krishna Rao of Duggirala observed that the farmers, who cultivated turmeric in Tenali division, will get good yield. 'Since there is demand for quality yield, traders are likely to offer better price for quality turmeric in the days to come,' he said. Informing that Maharashtra turmeric crop will enter market by February next year, he said that season will start at Duggirala turmeric yard from March 15 and continue till June end.