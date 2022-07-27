Guntur: Financial support extended to powerlifter Gnana Divya

Guntur: Executive director of Guntur-based Veda Seeds Tulasi Dharma Charan advised powerlifter Nagam Gnana Divya to create history by becoming the winner of the International Power Lift Championship.

On behalf of Veda Seeds, he extended Rs 25,000 to Nagam Gnana Divya, a power lifter from Kathevaram village, for her requirements to participate in the World Power Lifting Championship to be held in Istanbul, Turkey from August 30 to September 4 this year.

Speaking on the occasion, Dharma Charan sad that intermediate student Divya has been taking training in powerlifting since one year and has participated in district, State, South India and national level tournaments and won gold medal. He hoped that she will definitely win the upcoming championship. He told Divya to bring good name to Guntur district and to the country.

Powerlifting coaches Kamruddin and Kollipara Naga Sirisha and Divya's parents were present on the occasion.