Guntur: GMC to conduct Spandana today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct Spandana programme on Monday from 10 am to 1 pm at the GMC Council hall. GMC Commissioner Kirthi Chekuri will directly receive the petitions from the people and take steps to solve the problems. Petitions may be submitted to the GMC Commissioner, which were not solved at the ward secretariat level. She urged the people to submit their petitions relating to the civic problems in the Spandana programme to be held at ward secretariat level from 3 pm to 5 pm.